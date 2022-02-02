Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed Louis R. Daniel, of Gonzales, the Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council. Daniel is retired from the 19th Judicial District, Division C. He will serve at-large.
The Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council studies the state’s criminal justice system to recommend strategic changes to improve Louisiana’s public safety by reducing the prison population. It offers a report to the Legislature of cost-effective, evidence-based sentencing and corrections reforms that promote offender accountability and protects public safety.