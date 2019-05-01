Through May 15, the La Capitale Chapter of the American Business Women's Association is collecting new and gently used shoes for its Shoes For Success fundraiser.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward educational assistance and professional development for women in the Baton Rouge area.
Shoes may be dropped off at these locations:
- Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 10300 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
- Adam McCarty State Farm Insurance, 12550 Airline Highway, Suite 101, Gonzales
- Postnet, 17188 Airine Highway, Prairieville.
For the fundraiser, the association is working with Funds2Orgs, which will pay 40 cents a pound for the shoes, which it will distribute to micro-enterprises in underdeveloped countries.