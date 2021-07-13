The East Ascension Sportsmen’s League's Kid’s Fishing Rodeo returns July 31 after the pandemic canceled last year's event.
This will be the Sportsmen's League's 60th fishing rodeo.
The free fishing tournament is open to children ages 2 to 14, and will be at Twin Lakes Mobile Estates at 37313 La. 74, Geismar.
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and fishing is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Children will need a cane pole or a rod and reel, and they should bring their own live bait since only a limited supply of crickets will be available. No artificial lures are allowed for the competition.
Children will also need a bucket to hold the fish they catch. Parents need to bring lawn chairs, hats and plenty of sunscreen.
Doughnuts will be available at sign-in and jambalaya, hot dogs and beverages will be served after the fishing.
The fishing competition is judged by age groups, gender and assorted categories, with lots of prizes and trophies, so no child will leave the tournament empty-handed.
Organizers said in a news release that the group and its long list of sponsors hold the event to "spread the joy of fishing to the next generation."