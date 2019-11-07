Cadets and senior members of the Ascension Parish Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol saw World War II aircraft including the B-29 Super Fortress, B-24 Liberator, T-6 Texan, P-51 Mustang and a Stearman biplane during an outing to the Hammond Air Show on Oct. 5.
The B-29, nicknamed “Fifi,” is one of only two of those aircraft still flying.
The Ascension Parish Composite Squadron operates out of the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales. Civil Air Patrol, an all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search-and-rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually. Its members serve as mentors to 24,000 young people participating in CAP’s cadet programs.