Community organizations that work with children and families are invited to apply for a grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to host a PRIME TIME reading program in spring 2022, a news release said.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 15 at www.primetimefamily.org. Schools, libraries, museums, churches and other community-based agencies are eligible and must have a valid employer identification number to apply.
"We are thrilled to have PRIME TIME available to Louisiana families again this spring and will adapt our programs as needed as recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida continue across our state,” said Shelley Stocker, endowment vice president of education programs. “During this application cycle, we are asking programs to let us know how they prefer to hold programming and are ready to support in person or virtual programs dependent on each communities' needs."
Organizations can choose to host a PRIME TIME program for families with children ages 6 to 10 or a PRIME TIME program for families with children ages 3 to 5. Each program begins with a storyteller reading a carefully chosen children’s book. Families are then engaged in a discussion around the themes found in the book.
Organizations whose applications are approved are committing to hosting the 90-minute sessions once a week for six weeks. Priority for grant awards is given to agencies targeting educational and economically vulnerable populations.
“PRIME TIME provides all the training, books and support needed to make it easy for any community organization to implement a reading program,” said Miranda Restovic, president and executive director of the endowment and PRIME TIME, Inc.
Programs will receive notification of their application status in mid-November, with training for selected programs in January.