A veto this week by the Ascension Parish president of amendments to parish law that restricted how high new homes can sit on dirt fill took council members by surprise, but the council chair hopes a compromise can be reached.

If not, the council will have a chance to override the veto at its next meeting, June 6. An override would require a two-thirds vote, 8 of 11 members, to overturn Parish President Kenny Matassa's veto on Tuesday, the first he's made since he took office in 2016.

The council had unanimously passed the ordinance in question in a new, amended form on May 16.

"We believe that Kenny's goal and ours is the same," Council Chair Teri Casso said Wednesday. "We want to protect lives and property in Ascension Parish. We're open to having more discussions."

One of the new requirements of the now-vetoed ordinance was a 3-foot-deep limit on the amount of dirt that can be used to raise homes and businesses in the lowest areas of the parish.

It's one of the issues Matassa said he had with the ordinance amendments.

Matassa said he favors a policy of zero-net fill: "If you put dirt on property, you need to mitigate it with a retention pond. It needs to be (a number arrived at) by an engineer, not just a random number."

Parish Planning and Zoning Director Jerome Fournier, one of the department heads Matassa said he consulted before vetoing the ordinance, said a 3-foot-fill rule wouldn't change the need for a developer to mitigate any dirt fill.

"If you put so many feet of fill on property, you have to create a void" to equal that," Fournier said.

The amended ordinance "had a lot of flaws in it," Matassa said.

"We felt it needed some modification," said Martin McConnell, the parish public information officer. "We were really struggling internally on how to implement it."

Council member Bill Dawson said the council has been working for two years on amending the parish's Unified Land Development Code in an effort to mitigate the effects of flooding after the devastating flood of 2016. Dawson added the proposed ordinance changes had "been on the table" for a year.

"We don't want to start this process again," Dawson said. "I'm not sure what would happen if we had to start this process again."

Dawson and Casso said council members will be studying the points of disagreement Matassa presented in a letter informing the council of his reasons for his veto and hope to sit down with the parish president and staff to see if a compromise is possible.

In the weeks approaching the council vote on the amendments, which also mandated that new homes and businesses be elevated 1 foot higher than current requirements, builders voiced strong opposition at council meetings, saying the changes would be costly.

Supporters of the amendments said going from 1 foot above the 100-year base flood elevation for new construction to 2 feet above the base elevation would mean lower flood insurance rates for property owners.

Matassa said he believes the parish requirements should stay at the original 1-foot mandate, but officials should "let people know they'll have better insurance rates if they want to go higher."

Council member Daniel "Doc" Satterlee, who was also surprised by Matassa's veto, said, "Why are we just hearing about this now?"

The work on the ordinance changes has been going on for years, Satterlee said.

Matassa said he has spoken to council members in the past about his position and he expects to "present my side" on the matter at the June 6 meeting.

Whatever happens at the meeting, he said, "We'll put together a plan and move forward."