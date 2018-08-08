LAKE CHARLES — On Aug. 1, Gonzales, Amite and Ruston were named Louisiana Development Ready Communities in a ceremony at the Louisiana Municipal Association’s 81st Annual Convention.
Mayors Barney Arceneaux, of Gonzales; Buddy Bel, of Amite; and Ronny Walker, of Ruston, accepted the awards during a municipal association luncheon at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
Now in its 10th year, the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program guides selected communities through the creation and implementation of a strategic plan. By following the plan for multiple years, program participants become more competitive in attracting growth to their communities, a news release said.
The program encourages municipalities to devise and implement a written plan to leverage assets and address their particular challenges. A typical community plan includes strategies to address education, workforce development, infrastructure, leadership, marketing and communications.
The process enables participating communities to chart their progress from year to year, even across changes in political administrations. Once a municipality is accepted into the program, it must implement six elements of its plan within a year.
For information about the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program, visit the Louisiana Economic Development website or contact LED Director of Community Competitiveness Stacey Neal at stacey.neal@la.gov or (225) 342-4703.