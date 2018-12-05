The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Nov. 21-29:
Nov. 21
Fobb, Kendrick Anthony: 31, 204 Mockingbird Lane, St. Rose, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, monetary instrument abuse, simple burglary/all others.
Scarbrough, Michael Leo: 46, 8323 Oak St., Sorrento, parole violation, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft, simple burglary/all others.
Williams, Micah: 19, 11189 Rip Duplessis Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Bell Jr., Henry: 25, 13310 Garden Lane, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Babin, Bryce Joseph: 27, 38124 La. 74, Gonzales, bond revocation.
Gautreau, Michael Lane: 28, 17006 Hunter's Trace W., Prairieville, four counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Williams Jr., Clarence: 41, 11066 Conner Road, Geismar, flight from an officer, violations of protective orders, armed robbery, false imprisonment/offender armed with dangerous weapon, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Nov. 22
Bruno, James Charles: 32, 13099 Hanson Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Snyder, Rachelle: 38, 124 Everette Drive, Houma, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Fowler, Fonqual J.: 27, 3388 Second St., Darrow, reckless operation, driver must be licensed, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Turley, Lindsey: 27, 6560 Boykin Road, Theodore, AL, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Shaw, Rachel E.: 32, 826 Stoney Creek, Baton Rouge, issuing worthless checks, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
McCumber, Christopher M.: 48, 37138 John St., Geismar, failure to appear in court, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, expired motor vehicle insurance, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 23
Giron, Miguel: 29, 15480 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver's must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Acklin, Jonathan Smith: 29, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation.
Lovincy, Tyrus Raekwon: 19, 210 Virginia St., Belle Rose, simple burglary/all others, felony theft, simple criminal damage to property.
Irwin, Brandon Steven: 32, 18057 Wood Haven Drive, Prairieville, surety, failure to appear in court.
Kinler, Cody Lee: 36, 2126 Gaudet St., Paulina, violations of protective orders.
Gentry, Starla W.: 34, 52177 John Forbes Road, Franklinton, probation violation, felony theft, simple burglary/all others.
Peters, Karla Liles: 31, 38556 Ruby Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Davis, William Garrett: 26, 13099 L Landry Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 24
Lee, Lawrence: 33, 509 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated.
Callender III, John Albert: 24, 45087 Huntington Drive, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass/all other offenses, off-road vehicles/authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways.
Fanguy, Kevin J: 58, 2523 Bayou Blue Road, Houma, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating while intoxicated.
Johnson, Wendell Joseph: 58, 130 Jones St., Napoleonville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, violations of registration provisions, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of schedule ii controlled dangerous substance, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things less.
Striggs, Darriaus Rogdrell: 41, 10122 Golden Gate St., Convent, two counts of misdemeanor theft.
Bergeron, Samantha: 28, 37313 La. 74, 170, Geismar, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Moses, Larry: 60, 4525 Charles St., Baton Rouge, operating while intoxicated, reckless operation, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Hedden, Neil Nathaniel: 38, 38105 Springwood Ave., Prairieville, violations of protective orders, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Steele, Charles F.: 35, 18411 N. Lake Shadow, Baton Rouge, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 25
Venwey, Brett: 35, 11240 River Highlands Drive, St. Amant, simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Lee, Michael Terrance: 34, 1222 Jim Taylor Drive, 18, Baton Rouge, careless operation, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated.
Millien, Jason: 37, 11445 La. 431, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Lane, Desmond D.: 24, 113 N. Brown Ave., Gonzales, negligent injuring.
Mann, Christopher William: 24, 45454 Nepo Lane, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Lewis, Levi O.: 28, 8344 Pecan St., 100086, Donaldsonville, possession of marijuana, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia.
Gustave, Maurice L.: 41, 11081 Conner Road, 6A, Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Alday, Isidro D.: 52, 12407 Deck Blvd., Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 26
Johnson, Tyrone Jermaine: 40, 11081 Conner Road, 1, Geismar, unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Mcgalliard, Demetrice S.: 35, 616 Third St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
LeBlanc, Rodritika C.: 28, 1410 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville, five counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Lambert, Hunter: 27, 37110 St. Andrew's Fairway, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Daniel Christopher: 24, 920 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, aggravated battery.
Cummings, Ebony: 28, 5535 Andrews Lane, St. Gabriel, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law, domestic abuse battery.
Lemon, Cody A: 26, 9341 Vidalia Lane, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Parker, Chant: 33, address unavailable, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Quezaire, Joel Patrick: 64, 603 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Mumphrey, Issac: 49, 811 Lessard St., Donaldsonville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Nov. 27
Hanley, Andrew W.: 31, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Lawrence, William Dwayne: 43, 200 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, misdemeanor theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, security required, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer.
Davis, Darin J.: 29, 120 Davis St., Paincourtville, possession of marijuana, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Desira, Aquendes Kendell: 44, 44165 Bayou Blvd., St. Amant, resisting an officer.
Hall, Michael Arnold: 46, 12262 Deck Blvd., Geismar, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Chatman III, Willie Earl: 31, 1251 N. Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Babin III, Joseph Dean: 31, 1521 Jeffery St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Garcia, Francisco: 25, 5200 Michaux St., Houston, Texas, felony illegal possession of stolen things, no seat belt, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, hit-and-run driving.
Medine, Brittany Leshay: 35, 41302 Cannon Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Guillot, Thomas J.: 38, 215 Paradise Alley, Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Collins, Meghan Elizabeth: 32, 43662 Hodgeson Road, Prairieville, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Fife, Destin M.: 34, Busitback Lane, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Mixon, Michael: 43, 38058 Golden Meadow St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Castillo, Edelmiro: 52, 305 W. Karen St., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Steward, Vontrell: 29, 41068 Turo Lane, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Stone, Lori Marie: 31, 724 Sammy St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Nov. 28
Brown, Anthony Earl: 44, 3199 Highway 51, Magnolia, Mississippi, felony theft, forgery.
Miller, David J.: 44, 6180 Panama Road, Sorrento, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Wiltz, Blake Anthony: 35, 13391 Dooley Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bernal, Jose: 30, 40501 Nicholas Melancon, Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
San Agustin, Joseph Francis Isip: 53, 1820 Virginian Colony Ave., Laplace, procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle/passing a parked emergency vehicle, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Williams Jr., Macarthur: 49, 35120 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.