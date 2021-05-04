HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana University Community Music School is hosting a series of summer programs for young musicians.
The 2021 summer programs include a middle school band camp, a chamber music workshop, and seven weeks of individual lessons, said Community Music School Director Jivka Duke.
The middle school band camp is scheduled June 14-18. It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, with a concert at 5:30 p.m. June 18. Lunch is provided Monday through Thursday. Tuition for the camp, scheduled in Pottle Music Building on Southeastern’s campus, is $250. Registration is open until the first day of camp; however, a $20 late fee will apply to registrations postmarked after May 20.
Coordinated by Paul Frechou, the camp is open to students in fifth through ninth grades during the 2020-21 school year, although high school students are also welcome to attend. Camp activities include concert band, private lessons and masterclasses, jazz combos, lessons in improvisation and theory classes.
The chamber music workshop is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 7-11, with a concert at 11:30 a.m. June 11. Tuition cost for the workshop is $170. Registration is open until the first day of the workshop; however, a $20 late fee will apply to registrations postmarked after May 20.
The music school will also offer private instrumental and vocal lessons from June 7 to July 22. Lessons are scheduled according to the instructors’ availability and with consideration of the students’ family vacations. Individual lesson fees vary according to the instructor’s qualifications.
For information on any of these programs, go to www.southeastern.edu/cms or call (985) 549-5502.