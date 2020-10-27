On Friday and Saturday, all Shoe Station store locations will have a Halloween Costume Sale, where shoppers wearing costumes will receive 25% off almost everything in stores.
"Our Halloween Costume Sale is a fun way to draw customers into stores to shop our new selection of fall/winter footwear, apparel and accessories," said Shoe Station's marketing manager Maury Molyneux. "We are excited for Halloween to fall on a weekend this year and are hoping to see our loyal customers in their costumes while shopping with us. Our stores are operating in compliance with social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we ask that all customers wear a mask while in store.”
The Halloween discount will be given to customers wearing a costume in store and does not apply to: door busters, gift cards, Annex Sale items, online purchases, Birkenstock, BoggBag, Brumate or Rainbow.
Shoe Station has stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information, visit the regional chain's e-commerce site, www.shoestation.com.