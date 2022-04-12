A new plaque at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales has the image of its longtime director and dedication in her honor.
Applause rang out from the library floor in Gonzales as the library unveiled a commemorative plaque in honor of former director Angelle Deshautelles. More than 100 guests attended the dedication.
“It looks just like her,” a family member said.
Engraved in bronze, the likeness of Deshautelles will forever be remembered inside each library around Ascension Parish, just as her memory lives on with those who knew and loved her.
“She loved this library,” said Mary LeBoeuf, Terrebonne Parish library director and a friend of Deshautelles since college. “She and I used to talk every Friday. I’d call her, or she’d call me, and we’d give each other advice or just check in. Friday’s have been extremely hard.”
Deshautelles died in December 2019. She joined the library in 1987 as the assistant director and was promoted to director in 1992.
Due to COVID-19, Tuesday, April 5, was the first time since her funeral that family, friends, parish dignitaries, and library staff came together to honor her.
The plaque says in part:
"In recognition of her unwavering dedication and commitment to the library and citizens of Ascension Parish. She tirelessly promoted the value of libraries, reading, and lifelong learning. Angelle leaves behind a legacy of excellence in library services that will impact generations."
Many people attribute the success of the library to Deshautelles. Not only did the library add new locations and renovate others under her direction, but she also secured land for a future library in St. Amant. Deshautelles was the force behind creating the technology resource rooms, where residents could use computers and the internet — before that, she was one of the people who ran data cables to create local area networks at each library.
Henry Schexnayder, library board chairman, noted the projects the library is currently planning — renovating Donaldsonville and building a new location in St. Amant, are things Deshautelles laid the foundation for.
“She loved to serve others; She had a vision for the library to meet the needs of this community, and she was in the trenches making it happen,” said John Stelly, director of APL. “She spent 32 years making this library the best it could be. Many of us saw her as a mentor, and we are grateful for the opportunity to experience her courage, intelligence, passion, and determination.”