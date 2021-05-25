Middle school students part of 3Donationz's nonprofit business recently worked on their Kids to Parks Grant project at Tee Joe Gonzales Park, donated to a mental health awareness group and took part in virtual field trips to Tennessee and Georgia landmarks.
3Donationz was founded in 2018 as a nonprofit organization with the mission to allow talented and gifted students from Dutchtown Middle and Gonzales Middle to make creative, student designed, affordable products while donating proceeds/time/talents to charity.
The team of 31 students, each in different grades from both schools, use 3D printers, Cricut machines, and many types of software, in order to create these products, raise awareness, and share kindness and our gifts to others.
The students also do a podcast which updates the public on 3Donationz projects.
To further their efforts, the team applies for grants to get things started. The Tee Joe Park project was made possible thanks to a grant. For the stewardship project, the students created and installed anti-littering signs, painting trash cans, and installing drain markers.
The students also took part in virtual field trips to Rock City, located on Lookout Mountain in Georgia and Ruby Falls, in Tennessee. The Rock City field trip included a drone flyover video of the mountain that Rock City is on.
In addition, 3Donationz students presented a $1,000 donation to National Alliance on Mental Illness, representative LeShonda Derouen. The money, presented during mental health awareness, was raised from a dress down day at Dutchtown Middle School, where for $5 students could dress down and $3 went to NAMI.