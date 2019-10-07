GONZALES — Preliminary plans for a new, 50-lot subdivision on South Ida Avenue, to be called Waters Cove, won the approval of the Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday.
Developed by Jeff Vallee, of Covington, the subdivision off West Cornerview Street will mostly feature lot widths of 50', with some lots available at 60' and 62' widths.
Lot lengths will be available at 140', 145' and 150'.
Joe Labbe, with Quality Engineering and Surveying, representing Vallee at Monday's meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, told commissioners the developer plans to widen South Ida Avenue, along the subdivision.
Also Monday, Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd reported to commissioners that 16 permits for commercial construction projects in the city were issued from July through September.
Two of the permits were for School Board projects — renovations at Gonzales Middle School on West Orice Road at an estimated cost of $446,000, and construction of a $1 million facility on South Purpera Avenue for residency verification and truancy matters on South Purpera Avenue.
Other commercial projects over the last three months included the $1.6 million renovation of a building on West Outfitters Drive for D1 Training, a sports training facility; the $175,000 renovation for a new Five Below store on Airline Highway; the $65,000 remodeling for the new Airline location of the Jambalaya Shoppe, and the $32,000 renovation of the LeBlanc's grocery store on Burnside Avenue.