THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
PERSONALIZE IT!: 4:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. Make a necklace or keychain. Children under the age of 7 may need help from an older sibling. Call (2250 473-8052 for more information.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
FRIDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
CAJUN STREET ROD NATIONALS: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Spectator admission $19 for 13 and up, $6 children 6-12, free for children 5 and under with an adult.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE: Noon, Dutchtown Branch Library.
MONDAY
TOTAL JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Register by calling (225) 621-2906 or email Diane.Hodges@fmolhs.org.
INTRODUCTION TO WINDOWS 10: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people with little or no computing experience. (225) 647-3955.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
DISCOVERING EMAILS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The workshop will cover a brief history of email, discuss its uses, cover the various types of email, discuss the features found in email, and feature hands-on practice. Already having some internet and computer experience will be helpful to participants. (225) 647-3955.
TAKE BACK THE NIGHT: 6 p.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Domestic violence is prevalent in every community and affects all people regardless of age, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality. Come join the Iris Domestic Violence Center and Ascension Parish Coordinated Community Team for an eve of remembrance and education on domestic violence awareness. The event will take place at the Jambalaya Park where speakers will discuss education and provide empowering testimonies to support survivors, prevent relationship violence and promote justice for victims of domestic and dating violence. Meal to follow. No registration required. Free.
TUESDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for individuals who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available. (225) 647-3955.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT EXCEL: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with the uses of a spreadsheet and practice using the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2016, including the menu bar, tool bar, and formula bar; selecting single cells and groups of cells; entering text and data; calculating sums; and formatting the spreadsheet. (225) 647-3955.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
Oct. 10
INTERNET BASICS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Intended for people with little or no experience with the internet. Participants will be introduced to the internet, learn how it works, and learn how to explore the web using one of the most Microsoft Internet Explorer. (225) 647-3955.