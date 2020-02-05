Thursday
Menu: Smothered chicken breast, candied sweet potatoes, green peas with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Crafts: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville (Sponsored by United Med Rehab)
Wellness Talk: 10 a.m., Gonzales (Sponsored by Gonzales Healthcare)
Bookmobile: 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Tuna salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, potato chowder, winter blend vegetables, pineapple
National Wear Red Day
Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Gonzales Outing: Donaldsonville
Music by Kenneth Hogan: 10 a.m., Gonzales
French Speaking Social: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Meatball hoagie with Creole sauce, lima beans, capri blend vegetables, applesauce
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Red beans and sausage with brown rice, chuckwagon corn, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit punch
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Mardi Gras Crafts by People Choice: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Cookie Bake by Life Source Hospital: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Birthday Special — Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, cake
Bingo: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Crafts-Mardi Gras Float Workshop: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Cookie bake by Life Source Hospital: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Feb. 13
Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/mayonnaise, baked beans, fruit
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Donaldsonville and Gonzales centers will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. for staff meeting.