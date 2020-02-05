Thursday

Menu: Smothered chicken breast, candied sweet potatoes, green peas with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Crafts: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville (Sponsored by United Med Rehab)

Wellness Talk: 10 a.m., Gonzales (Sponsored by Gonzales Healthcare)

Bookmobile: 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Tuna salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, potato chowder, winter blend vegetables, pineapple

National Wear Red Day

Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Gonzales Outing: Donaldsonville

Music by Kenneth Hogan: 10 a.m., Gonzales

French Speaking Social: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Meatball hoagie with Creole sauce, lima beans, capri blend vegetables, applesauce

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Red beans and sausage with brown rice, chuckwagon corn, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit punch

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Mardi Gras Crafts by People Choice: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Cookie Bake by Life Source Hospital: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Birthday Special — Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, cake

Bingo: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales 

Crafts-Mardi Gras Float Workshop: 9 a.m., Gonzales 

Canasta: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Cookie bake by Life Source Hospital: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Feb. 13

Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/mayonnaise, baked beans, fruit

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Donaldsonville and Gonzales centers will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. for staff meeting.

