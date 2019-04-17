BATON ROUGE — On April 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Arthur Gerald Bourgeois, of Gonzales, was reappointed to the Employment Security Board of Review. Bourgeois is a self-employed contractor and a veteran of the Louisiana National Guard. He will serve as a representative of management.
The Employment Security Board of Review acts as the higher authority review for unemployment insurance decisions made by the Louisiana Workforce Commission's lower authority appeals referees.
Brian D. VanDreumel, of Prairieville, was reappointed to the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. VanDreumel is the vice president of actuarial research and development for Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance Company. He will serve as an at-large member on the board.
The Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is a nonprofit organization created to provide insurance products for residential and commercial property applicants who are in good faith entitled, but unable, to procure insurance through the voluntary insurance marketplace.