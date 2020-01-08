Pelican State Credit Union has awarded a total of $3,050 for school supplies to 11 Louisiana teachers who competed for Facebook votes in a classroom bulletin board contest.
Pelican encouraged teachers to submit a photo of their bulletin board or classroom door for a chance to win cash for school supplies for their classroom. Winners were determined by how many reactions, or votes, each submission received on Pelican’s Facebook page.
Entries are accepted each fall at pelicanstatecu.com.
Pelican’s 2019 bulletin board contest winners are:
- Reyna Pellegrin, who teaches third grade at Ascension Christian Elementary in Gonzales
- Shyla Johnson, who teaches first grade at Turner Elementary/Middle School in Shreveport
- Roxana Dyson, who teaches 10th grade at Sulphur High School
- Lorie Hollins, who teaches students in grades nine through 12 at East Feliciana High School in Jackson
- Kasey Theriot, who teaches kindergarten at Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School in Lafayette
- Dana Baier, who teaches prekindergarten special education at Eastside Elementary in Denham Springs
- Mattie Smith, who teaches students from kindergarten through fifth grade at Shady Grove Elementary School in Monroe
- Michelle Brouillette, who teaches seventh grade at Northwood High School in Lena
- Crista Theriot, who teaches ninth grade at Port Barre High School
- Jessica Speed, who teaches first grade at Madisonville Elementary
- Analeigh Eiser, who teaches kindergarten at The Christian Academy of Louisiana in Addis.
Each winning teacher received $250 for school supplies. The three highest vote-getters, who received an additional $100, were Kasey Theriot, Dana Baier and Crista Theriot.