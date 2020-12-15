Denim Christmas stockings, handmade ornaments, delicate gift tags and wreaths are on sale at the River Region Art Association's Santa Shop.
The items were all created by the association artists.
Artist Mary Crochet's ornaments and artwork hang in the gallery ready for purchase. Crochet was at the gallery Friday working as a docent and on a new art piece.
At the other end of the table, Kathy Bourgeois placed the finishing touches on her latest piece.
"There's lots of things left that would make perfect gifts," Bourgeois said.
The Santa shop's mantel includes painted wooden snowmen, including one pair in LSU purple and gold.
Around the gallery, shoppers will find handcrafted jewelry, playful clutches, ornaments and a variety of gift items.
The association's gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Masks are mandatory. So, come for a safe visit to the Depot Art Gallery at 320 East Ascension St., Suite C in Gonzales. Children are welcome and will be entertained by a Christmas coloring activity while you shop.