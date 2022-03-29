Friends Grace Ostermiller, 15 and Ava Springer, 16, walked into the Ascension Parish Library on Friday, picked out coloring pencils, blank coloring sheets and a few snacks before sitting down to color.
The Dutchtown library branch was hosting its Friday Art Break session, providing all the supplies needed to color or draw.
Tables were set up with a rainbow of colored pencils, blank paper and coloring sheets. Another table was filled with beverages and snacks.
The relaxing atmosphere was just what Grace said she was looking for.
"I'm excited for a relaxing session of coloring," she said as she filled in the intricate patterns on the sheet she selected.
Relaxation and a few books were what Angie Arnold and her daughter Anna, 9, were looking for.
After selecting some books, the mother-daughter duo took their seats. Anna selected a blank sheet of paper and drew a girl and some figures. She returned to the tables a few times to pick out more sheets and pencils.
The Arnolds moved to the Dutchtown area four years ago from Texas and have been pleased with the offerings at the library.
