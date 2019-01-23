Ascension public schools is accepting applications through Feb. 18 for its Teach Ascension Academy, the district's alternative certification program.
In 2015, Ascension launched the program to recruit, train and hire teachers from alternative professions or academic programs. This one-year program includes four weeks of intensive professional development over the summer; placement as a teacher during the school year with weekly professional development; and support from master, mentor and supervising teachers.
“Teach Ascension Academy engages candidates in the learning experiences needed to be successful in the classroom,” said Teach Ascension Academy coordinator Dawn Love. “We strategically focus our work on immersing you in a classroom setting while layering it with instructional content. Additionally, we provide a strong support throughout your first year teaching to ensure you achieve highly effective teacher status."
Tuition for the program is $4,000, but there are no out-of-pocket expenses for candidates as long as they teach in an Ascension Parish public school for two years.
The program requirements are:
- A bachelor's degree from an accredited institution with a minimum GPA of 2.5 or higher as evidenced by an official transcript.
- Passing scores on PRAXIS I (or equivalent ACT/SAT score) and PRAXIS II (content knowledge) for the designated area in which the teacher will be teaching.
- Completion of a rigorous selection process.
For more information about Teach Ascension Academy, visit apsb.org/TeachAscension.