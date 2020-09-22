The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 10-17:
Sept. 10
Breaux, Jamie C., 36; 41181 Citadel Drive, Sorrento; domestic abuse battery
Roper, Anthony: 21; address unknown, third-degree rape
Joseph, Keith Ahdamann, 49; 1314 E. Silverleaf St., Gonzales; state probation violation, indecent behavior with juveniles, molestation of a juvenile, first-degree rape; victim under 13 years of age
Hoover, Brandon Scott: 40; 15356 Country Lane, Maurepas; probation violation, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, hit-and-run driving, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Sept. 11
Thompson, Darius: 21; 10806 Big Ben Ave., Baton Rouge; required position and method of turning at intersections, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Thompson, Dontrelle: 23; 2465 Hall Road, Clinton; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (codeine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Masters, Frederick Andrew, II: 39; 17635 Little Drive, Maurepas; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Hamilton, Roger: 30; 2408 La. 20, Vacherie; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, illegal possession of stolen firearms, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Carter, Kasey: 31; 139 Virginia St., Belle Rose; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, three counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, flight from an officer (misdemeanor), hit-and-run driving
Sept. 12
Colby, Cade Follet: 39; 18735 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), monetary instrument abuse
Voss, Nicholas: 25; 23727 Shadow Creek Court, Katy, Texas; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Salvant, Quincy: 38; 100 Fourth St., Donaldsonville; resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery
Sept. 13
Sincere, Baylor Princess: 22; 1206 S. Lexington St., Gonzales; domestic abuse battery, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Davis, Shederick M., Sr.: 29; 725 Emma Drive, Reserve; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, aggravated assault with a firearm, simple kidnapping, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, domestic abuse battery-second offense
Williams, Daniel Christopher: 25; 920 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; aggravated flight from an officer, off-road vehicles-authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways
Lewis, Michael: 26; 41108 Witek Road, Gonzales; operating vehicle while license is suspended, mirrors, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, battery of a dating partner
Levy, Graclyn N.: 41; 421 W. Bluebird St., Gonzales; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Hammond, Charleston Dmoine: 23; 105 Favorite St., Donaldsonville; flight from an officer, security required, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed
Landry, Melvin: 27; 303 Orange St., Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles
Sterling, Matthew: 18; 3634 La. 405, Donaldsonville; view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance (felony), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Stewart, Dwight: 33; 2487 N. Couresault, Lutcher; domestic abuse battery
Sept. 14
Lemay, Halie Lennette: 25; 18587 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000 (felony), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, bank fraud, forgery, theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
James, Byron: 19; 269 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, two counts principals, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Tillman, Steven M.: 58; 2138 S. Commerce Ave., Gonzales; bond revocation, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Sept. 15
Williams, Andrew E.: 30; 41507 La. 941, Gonzales; three counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Viger, Justin P.: 39; 17800 La. 44, French Settlement; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, false certificates, violations of registration provisions, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment
Mitchel, Jamal Anthony: 19; 8241 Pleasant Hill Drive, Convent; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance (felony), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Iganhi, Pouriye X.: 36; 917 Voorhies St., Lafayette; failure to appear-bench warrant
Parker, Chant Michael: 35; 14110 Gary Babin Road, St. Amant; breach of bail condition
Phillips, Morgan B.: 23; 37269 John St., Geismar; failure to appear-bench warrant, second-degree battery
Valdez, Benny: 42; 202 Bourg St. Unit D, Donaldsonville; domestic abuse battery
Zeller, Blake: 34; 1390 Second St., Lutcher; failure to appear-bench warrant
Sept. 16
Smith, Derrick Lynn: 39; 806 Orange St., Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated second-degree battery
Flores, John Matthew: 31; 17139 La. 44, Prairieville; violations of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery
Weaver, Kerry Lynn: 37; 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Keller, Phillip Aaron: 45; 14429 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; parole violation
Louque, Derrick: 38; 32835 N. La. 642, Paulina; computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with juveniles, carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Weaver, William Lee: 38; 2228 S. Burnside Ave. Lot No. 145, Gonzales; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana
McCormick, Michael: 51; 118 Delmar Lane, Lafayette; four counts violations of protective orders, bond revocation
Williams, Anika: 26; 219 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Heal, Korina Lynn: 35; 15274 W. Bayou Drive, Prairieville; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated second-degree battery
Banks, Dana: 9237 Ester St., Convent; operating while intoxicated-first, careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, tail lamps
Dubroc, Krystal Laura: 31; 1109 Trudeau Lane, Metairie; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, operating while intoxicated-first
Sept. 17
Williams, Ar'marius: 18; 40467 Hawthorne Drive, Darrow; failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple burglary (all others)
Williams, Lajuan: 30; 1300 S. Hempshire Ave., Gonzales; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, four counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery