Henry Road to close for repairs
Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that Henry Road in Prairieville will be closed to through-traffic beginning Monday for emergency road repairs.
The Pavement Management Department, with the support of the Ascension Parish Transportation Department, will be constructing emergency road repairs to level Henry Road and address safety concerns associated with the existing roadway, a news release said.
The repairs will be implemented to ensure the safety of drivers until the permanent widening work is complete as part of the Move Ascension Initiative, the release said.
The closure is planned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thursday and will be coordinated with the Ascension Parish School Board so school traffic will not be negatively impacted by crews working on Henry Road, the release said.
For information, call Tacie Rabalais at (225) 450-1386.
The finals of the Ascension Idol singing competition is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales.
The event, a fundraiser to benefit the Ascension Fund, held open audition earlier for all students in Ascension Parish schools, public or private, between the sixth and 12th grades.
General admission tickets are $10 and $20 for VIP tickets at ascensionicon.com.
COA hosting Senior Prom
The Rotary Club of East Ascension and the Ascension Council on Aging are finalizing plans for the 11th annual Senior Prom from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Knight of Columbus Hall, 230 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Tickets will be sold at the Gonzales Senior Center and the Donaldsonville Senior Center.