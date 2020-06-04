GONZALES — More than 40,000 sandbags have been pre-filled and are ready for pick up by Ascension Parish residents, parish officials said.
Tropical Depression Cristobal is expected to hit the Louisiana coast over the weekend. A flood watch is in effect for most of southeast Louisiana through 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Rachael Wilkinson, parish homeland security director, said in a statement that the pre-filled bags are available inside "C-cans" at the following locations:
* Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 La. 73, Prairieville
* 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 La. 22, Darrow
* 7th District Fire Department Station 71, 13432 Roddy Road, Gonzales
* Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant
* Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales
* Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
* Donaldsonville — DPW West building, 725 Church St., Donaldsonville
* Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
The Department of Public Works also has loose sand and bags and residents will have to fill with them. They should bring their own shovels. These materials are available at the following locations:
* Galvez Lake Fire Department on Joe Sevario Road
* Raymond Tullier Road in Sorrento
* Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road in Dutchtown
* Buxton subdivision in St. Amant
* Lake Martin Road at La. 431
Residents need to bring their own shovels to fill the bags.