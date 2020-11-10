Ascension Parish Mobile Library is back on the road.
Visit the library's Mobile Library at parks and community centers across the parish. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required on board the vehicle.
Here's the schedule:
Oak Grove Community Center: Thursday, Nov. 19, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tureau’s Grocery Store: Friday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Darrow Community Center: Friday, Nov. 20, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Butcher Boy: Tuesday, 17, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Sorrento Community Center: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Church: Donaldsonville, Thursday, Nov. 12, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Lemanville Park: Friday, Nov. 13, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Amant Park: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
New River United Methodist Church: Tuesday, Nov., 24, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Keystone of Galvez Park: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Hickley Waguespack Center: Wednesday, Nov. 11 and Nov. 25, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Ascension Library will be closed Nov. 26-27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.