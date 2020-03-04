Ascension Catholic powerlifters handle their business
Multitasking is not something a lot of people can do, but when it comes to participating in multiple sports in high school, the Ascension Catholic High School powerlifters handle it just fine.
"Our kids find time to get in the weight room and handle their business," coach Janelle Leonard said. "Most play other sports, plus some have jobs and they take care of their academics as well."
Leonard, the head volleyball coach, works along with Vincent Caruso, Bubba Lemann and Bernie Capone to form a staff dedicated to seeing the kids excel.
"Powerlifting is a self-motivated sport, and these kids all have that motivation; some play more than three sports at Ascension Catholic," Leonard said.
The girls team has won five consecutive state titles in its division and it returns some key pieces in 2020. Junior Miranda Landry competes in the 123-pound class, while juniors Mackenzie Marroy and Madison Tripode compete in the 132-pound class, sophomore Jeanne Lemann in the 148-pound class and sophomore Charlie Griffin in the 165-pound class. Senior Catherine Rome is out this season for medical reasons.
On the boys side, the team is led by seniors Nick Hilliard (275 pounds) and Landon Falcon (220 pounds). Sophomores Kade Schexnayder and Grant Matassa compete in the 132-pound class, while freshmen Jacob Latino (123 pounds) and Casey Mays (148 pounds) round out the team.
The team recently competed in the regional meet at Assumption and had some good results. Landry placed third in the 123-pound class and will be joined by all of her teammates at the state meet. Hilliard placed first in the 275-pound class and will be joined by Falcon, Latino and Mays at the state meet. The state meet will be March 19-20 at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Defending five consecutive state championships on the girls side will not be easy. "This year will be tough due to having a smaller team in numbers," Leonard said. "The more lifters we have, the better our chances will be; the coaches know they will compete well individually, and that's all we ask for."
With two weeks of preparation for the state meet coming up, the lifters will continue to juggle multiple sports, academics, schoolwork and a social life, but one thing is for sure with this group. "We are proud of their dedication. They won't make any excuses, and the coaches are eager to see how each lifter competes at state," Leonard said.