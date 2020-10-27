Wash ‘N Roll donated $3,500 to Geaux Pink on Oct. 15.
The donation was made possible by #AuthenticAscension community, who showed up at the business's car wash fundraiser. Cars lined up at Wash ‘N Roll to make a donation to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales at the car wash from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7.
The car wash promised to match all donations and encouraged participants to donate by giving away free “Ultimate Wash” coupons with a donation made on-site.
One in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, early cancer detection is still the key to recovery.
A portion of the funds raised through Geaux Pink supports mobile breast cancer screenings at no cost throughout the community. With job loss and uninsured numbers at an all-time high, the help of those who can afford to donate has never been more in need.
Mary Bird Perkins in Gonzales offers Ascension Parish residents access to leading-edge radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging and key supplemental services in a comfortable, supportive setting. The Cancer Center works in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, providing comprehensive cancer services for area residents.
Wash ‘N Roll Express Car Wash announced a new location coming at the end of the year in Prairieville.