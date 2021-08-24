The Ascension Catholic football team has latched on to their new head coach's saying, "Whatever it takes," and they have certainly had to follow that early on.
“We have had some adversity early with a quarantine of our team. Working with the administration to make sure our kids are safe and healthy is our number one priority. We will be mentally stronger coming out of this,” said coach Chris Schexnayder.
Schexnayder is the new head football coach for the Bulldogs, but he is no stranger to the program. “I have been here for 10 years, with nine of those years being the defensive coordinator. I have worked and learned from some really good head coaches, not changing much, just building on with my touch and my staff,” Schexnayder said.
The Bulldogs went 7-1 last season, a season that ended with a regional round loss to Cedar Creek and some fuel for the offseason. “Our kids have worked extremely hard this offseason. The playoff loss certainly has fueled some of them. They don’t want to end this season like that. Our goal is to win another state championship at Ascension Catholic,” Schexnayder said.
The Bulldogs return eight starters on offense and five on defense, but they do have to replace some key guys.
“We lost both of our kickers in Jacob Dunn (all state) and Matthew Lafleur (punter), plus offensive lineman Owen Smith (Arkansas Monticello) and all three of our linebackers. We have some work to do,” Schexnayder said.
Returning on offense are quarterback Bryce Leonard, wide receiver Brooks Leonard, athlete Khai Prean, running back Casey Mays, plus four of the five offensive linemen.
“We have Bryce back in his third year at quarterback. That certainly helps," Schexnayder said. "We have playmakers in Casey Mays, Lex Melancon, Brooks Leonard and Khai Prean, plus our offensive line is experienced.”
Prean is a 2023 graduate and has offers from several SEC schools. He is poised for a great year. The offensive line will be led by LaShawn Bell, Jacques Husers, Travis Cedatol and Devin Pedescleaux, plus newcomers Tre’ Williams and Deuce Williams. Newcomers at the skill positions include running backs/slots Landon Szubinski, Adrian Prean, CJ Delone, Layton Melancon and Jamiris Breaux. The Bulldogs transition to a spread offense this season.
“We want to play fast and get the ball to our playmakers. Our kids are excited about the possibilities," Schexnayder said.
Ascension Catholic has run the same defense since Schexnayder has been there. They just have to plug some new names in.
“We return our front three, plus some secondary guys. We will have new linebackers this season due to graduation,” Schexnayder said.
J’Mond Tapp, Husers and Tre’ Williams return up front and have experience. Tapp, a senior who has narrowed his choices to LSU, Texas, Alabama and Oregon, is a 4-year starter and has unlimited potential. The linebacker spots will be filled by Patrick Cancienne, Adrian Prean, Thomas Nizzo, Ethan Lewellen and Szubinksi.
Experience in the secondary does return with Mays, Melancon and Prean. Newcomers include Layton Melancon and Delone. The outside linebacker position return Brooks Leonard with newcomers Noah Robichaux and Trent Landry. Both kickers must be replaced, and Lex Melancon looks to be the new kicker, with Jackson Landry and Szubinski battling for the punters job.
The Bulldogs have a difficult pre-district schedule with Vermillion Catholic, Hannan and Country Day jumping on the schedule, plus district foes White Castle, Ascension Christian, East Iberville and St. John.
“We have a challenging schedule that will hopefully prepare us for a very deep D4 playoff bracket,” Schexnayder said.
As the Bulldogs head into this season, the uncertainty with the pandemic looms, but the attitude of the team hasn’t faltered. “We are dealing with adversity just like everyone else, the team is upbeat and so are the coaches, they have committed to doing whatever it takes, I like my team and their fight, these young men are special,” Schexnayder said.