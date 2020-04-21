The roar of motorcycles and flashing lights were part of a tribute paid April 15 to hospital workers at two Ascension Parish hospitals by members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gonzales Police Department and area first responders.
Deputies, officers and first responders arrived at Prevost Hospital in Donaldsonville and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension in Gonzales to show their support for the "hospital heroes" working during the coronavirus pandemic, said sheriff's spokeswoman Allison Hudson in a news release.
At OLOL Ascension, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office lined up to form a cross at the main entry of the hospital to salute the health care workers working long hours to fight coronavirus. Many of the hospital workers came out to see the expression of gratitude from the deputies.
At one point, the officers and deputies stood in the parking as "Amazing Grace" was played.
The departments also provided food to the hospitals' employees.