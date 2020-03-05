BATON ROUGE — On Feb. 10, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Janet S. Britton, of Gonzales, has been appointed to the Broadband for Everyone in Louisiana Commission. Britton is the staff attorney at the Louisiana Public Service Commission and will represent the Louisiana Telecommunications Association.
The State of Louisiana’s Broadband for Everyone in Louisiana Commission will serve as lead facilitator in collaborating with all sectors of Louisiana embracing all communities to encourage broadband adoption and availability and use of all technologies that can deploy, operate, and maintain high levels of broadband service. The delivery of resources and programs to unserved and underserved areas of the state will have a customer-centric approach that should be open, transparent and complement regional priorities.