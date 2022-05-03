The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 21-28:

April 21

Albert, Brandon: 2872 77th Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Frazier, Gibbons: 5299 Barras St., St. James; Age: 37; battery of a dating partner, telephone communications/improper language/harassment

Harry, Jeremiah: 5716 Arlene St., Metairie; Age: 20; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, resisting an officer, further limitations on passing on the left, stop signs and yield signs, following vehicles, general speed law, driving on divided highways, when passing on the right is permitted, driving on highway with two-way dedicated left turn lanes, driving on roadway laned for traffic, no passing zone, reckless operation, maximum speed limit, turning movements and required signals, traffic-control signals, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, aggravated flight from an officer

Nicholas, Lucas: 517 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 41; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Medine, Virginia Mary: 39259 Vindez Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

April 22

Kimble II, Odell: 41391 Aqua Marine Ave., Gonzales; Age: 23; no seat belt, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of marijuana, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce

Gautreau, Chris W.: 40513 Kathy St., Gonzales; Age: 52; domestic abuse battery

Aaron, Dawn M.: 217 W. Caroline St., Gonzales; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Branch, Claude Michael: 500 Champion St., Gonzales; Age: 26; illegal carrying of weapons

Breland, Zachary Quinn: 15485 Susie's Lane, Gonzales; Age: 32; battery of a dating partner

Lessard, Tyler D.: 16288 Beech St., Prairieville; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant

Farrar, Nathan Michael: 12154 Grand Wood Ave., Gonzales; Age: 34; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct

April 23

Stone, Charlie Reace: 8337 Robert St., Sorrento; Age: 55; resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery

Winfrey, Matthew Danere: 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant

Morgan, Christy Lee: 14405 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant; Age: 44; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000

Diggs, Shannon Lee: 43054 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; illegal carrying of weapons, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-second

Stewart, Sterling Walter: 2410 S. Tanger Blvd., No. 161, Gonzales; Age: 43; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden

Gremillion IV, Curtis Lionel:, 4412 La. 67, Slaughter; Age: 42; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Williams, Dontae Malik: 14086 Airline Highway, No. 226, Gonzales; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery

April 24

Krumholt, Donald Wayne: 10363 Alex Reine Road, St. Amant; Age: 55; disturbing the peace/simple assault, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

Decoteau, Dean Allen: 45160 Fontenot Road, St. Amant; Age: 40; battery of a dating partner

Lewis, Kendreon Marquell: 1807 Lee Drive, Laplace; Age: 20; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, principals, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property

Williams Jr., Macarthur: 35120 La. 1 N. Unit B, Donaldsonville; Age: 52; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000

Huggins, Kenshawn: 1909 N Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 35; criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, unauthorized entry of a place of business

April 25

Leblanc, Lashawn Marie: 622 S. Oleana Drive, Gonzales; Age: 42; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm

Leblanc, Reginald Devon: 622 S. Oleana Drive, Gonzales; Age: 43; domestic abuse battery

Steward, Justin: 5224 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, in for court

Harvey, Romel Julien: 306 W. Seventh St., Donaldsonville; Age: 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder/attempt, in for court

LLeras, Evet: 17140 La. 44, Lot 20, Prairieville; Age: 46; domestic abuse battery

Anderson, Kevin: 1229 Narrow St., Thibodaux; Age: 48; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies

Knowles, Alderia: 40396 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age: 62; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, driver must be licensed, owner to secure registration, violations of registration provisions

Sands, Curtis Andrew: 17253 La. 42, Livingston; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant

Verda, Charles Josep:, 60207 La. 434, Lacombe; Age: 47; fugitive-other state jurisdiction

Ambers, Jerome Patrick: 13404 Burnt Pecan Road, Gonzales; Age: 48; domestic abuse battery

Willams, Manuel: 8091 Bayou Fountain Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

April 26

Ezeff, Johntezz: 812 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; illegal carrying of weapons, resisting an officer, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids

Leblanc Jr., Michael Lee: 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant

Curley, Dvonta Dondra: 2500 Amy Drive, Laplace; Age: 24; driver must be licensed, following vehicles

Sanders, Myshell M.: 1037 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; aggravated second degree battery, failure to appear-bench warrant

Halker, Brant Marion: 44484 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant; Age: 46; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer

Ester, DiSean: 6119 Badeaux St., Convent; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant

Glaspie, Kenneth Wayne: 41191 Remington Drive, Sorrento; Age: 56; failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Fisher, Aaliyah: 13356 Delaune Road, Gonzales; Age: 20; domestic abuse battery

Guist, Travis R.: 1124 S. Arceneaux Ave., Gonzales; Age: 53; failure to appear-bench warrant

Furnish, Justin Kent: 13480 Liberty Lane, St. Amant; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery

April 27

Jackson, Daymon Christopher: 11361 Stevenson Road, Geismar; Age: 45; turning movements and required signals, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia

Loren, Deborah Kay: 16097 Tiger Heights Drive, Prairieville; Age: 58; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia

Lomas, Shantell: 12291 Deck Blvd., Geismar; Age: 38; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance

Rudge, Jennifer: 42202 Norwood Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment

Miller, Zaylon: 899 Rodney St., New Roads; Age: 19; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, theft less than $1,000, simple burglary (all others)

Lashell, Michael: 37048 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 49; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Burke, Jason M.: 37084 Sue St., Geismar; Age: 42; state probation violation

McLaughlin, Mark: 19046 Willie Lane, Livingston; Age: 42; violations of protective orders

Cole, Timothy Bryan: 38222 Willow Lake East Ave., Prairieville; Age: 32; theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)

Comeaux, Zac Alex: 38411 Sweet Magnolia Drive, Prairieville; Age: 34; pornography involving juveniles

Melancon, Storm Colton: 13532 Donald Elisar Lane, Gonzales; Age: 29; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000

Miles III, Freddie: 3125 Joyce Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 21; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft over $25,000, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Morris, Brandon D.: 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales; Age: 24; pornography involving juveniles

Williams, Kamberla Desha: 2024 S. Ruth Ave., No. 2, Gonzales; Age: 30; violations of protective orders, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery

Thomas, Tyrus: 10643 Hillshire Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 35; residential contractor fraud more than $1,000 less than $5,000

Darbonne, Cory Daniel: 16304 Fort Jackson St., Prairieville; Age: 34; aggravated battery

April 28

Broussard, Danica, 15416 Henderson Bayou Road, Prairieville; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant