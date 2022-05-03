The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 21-28:
April 21
Albert, Brandon: 2872 77th Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Frazier, Gibbons: 5299 Barras St., St. James; Age: 37; battery of a dating partner, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Harry, Jeremiah: 5716 Arlene St., Metairie; Age: 20; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, resisting an officer, further limitations on passing on the left, stop signs and yield signs, following vehicles, general speed law, driving on divided highways, when passing on the right is permitted, driving on highway with two-way dedicated left turn lanes, driving on roadway laned for traffic, no passing zone, reckless operation, maximum speed limit, turning movements and required signals, traffic-control signals, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, aggravated flight from an officer
Nicholas, Lucas: 517 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 41; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Medine, Virginia Mary: 39259 Vindez Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
April 22
Kimble II, Odell: 41391 Aqua Marine Ave., Gonzales; Age: 23; no seat belt, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of marijuana, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce
Gautreau, Chris W.: 40513 Kathy St., Gonzales; Age: 52; domestic abuse battery
Aaron, Dawn M.: 217 W. Caroline St., Gonzales; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Branch, Claude Michael: 500 Champion St., Gonzales; Age: 26; illegal carrying of weapons
Breland, Zachary Quinn: 15485 Susie's Lane, Gonzales; Age: 32; battery of a dating partner
Lessard, Tyler D.: 16288 Beech St., Prairieville; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Farrar, Nathan Michael: 12154 Grand Wood Ave., Gonzales; Age: 34; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
April 23
Stone, Charlie Reace: 8337 Robert St., Sorrento; Age: 55; resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery
Winfrey, Matthew Danere: 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant
Morgan, Christy Lee: 14405 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant; Age: 44; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Diggs, Shannon Lee: 43054 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; illegal carrying of weapons, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Stewart, Sterling Walter: 2410 S. Tanger Blvd., No. 161, Gonzales; Age: 43; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Gremillion IV, Curtis Lionel:, 4412 La. 67, Slaughter; Age: 42; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Williams, Dontae Malik: 14086 Airline Highway, No. 226, Gonzales; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
April 24
Krumholt, Donald Wayne: 10363 Alex Reine Road, St. Amant; Age: 55; disturbing the peace/simple assault, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Decoteau, Dean Allen: 45160 Fontenot Road, St. Amant; Age: 40; battery of a dating partner
Lewis, Kendreon Marquell: 1807 Lee Drive, Laplace; Age: 20; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, principals, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Williams Jr., Macarthur: 35120 La. 1 N. Unit B, Donaldsonville; Age: 52; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Huggins, Kenshawn: 1909 N Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 35; criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, unauthorized entry of a place of business
April 25
Leblanc, Lashawn Marie: 622 S. Oleana Drive, Gonzales; Age: 42; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm
Leblanc, Reginald Devon: 622 S. Oleana Drive, Gonzales; Age: 43; domestic abuse battery
Steward, Justin: 5224 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, in for court
Harvey, Romel Julien: 306 W. Seventh St., Donaldsonville; Age: 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder/attempt, in for court
LLeras, Evet: 17140 La. 44, Lot 20, Prairieville; Age: 46; domestic abuse battery
Anderson, Kevin: 1229 Narrow St., Thibodaux; Age: 48; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Knowles, Alderia: 40396 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age: 62; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, driver must be licensed, owner to secure registration, violations of registration provisions
Sands, Curtis Andrew: 17253 La. 42, Livingston; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant
Verda, Charles Josep:, 60207 La. 434, Lacombe; Age: 47; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Ambers, Jerome Patrick: 13404 Burnt Pecan Road, Gonzales; Age: 48; domestic abuse battery
Willams, Manuel: 8091 Bayou Fountain Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
April 26
Ezeff, Johntezz: 812 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; illegal carrying of weapons, resisting an officer, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Leblanc Jr., Michael Lee: 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Curley, Dvonta Dondra: 2500 Amy Drive, Laplace; Age: 24; driver must be licensed, following vehicles
Sanders, Myshell M.: 1037 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; aggravated second degree battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Halker, Brant Marion: 44484 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant; Age: 46; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Ester, DiSean: 6119 Badeaux St., Convent; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant
Glaspie, Kenneth Wayne: 41191 Remington Drive, Sorrento; Age: 56; failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Fisher, Aaliyah: 13356 Delaune Road, Gonzales; Age: 20; domestic abuse battery
Guist, Travis R.: 1124 S. Arceneaux Ave., Gonzales; Age: 53; failure to appear-bench warrant
Furnish, Justin Kent: 13480 Liberty Lane, St. Amant; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
April 27
Jackson, Daymon Christopher: 11361 Stevenson Road, Geismar; Age: 45; turning movements and required signals, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Loren, Deborah Kay: 16097 Tiger Heights Drive, Prairieville; Age: 58; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Lomas, Shantell: 12291 Deck Blvd., Geismar; Age: 38; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance
Rudge, Jennifer: 42202 Norwood Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Miller, Zaylon: 899 Rodney St., New Roads; Age: 19; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, theft less than $1,000, simple burglary (all others)
Lashell, Michael: 37048 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 49; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Burke, Jason M.: 37084 Sue St., Geismar; Age: 42; state probation violation
McLaughlin, Mark: 19046 Willie Lane, Livingston; Age: 42; violations of protective orders
Cole, Timothy Bryan: 38222 Willow Lake East Ave., Prairieville; Age: 32; theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Comeaux, Zac Alex: 38411 Sweet Magnolia Drive, Prairieville; Age: 34; pornography involving juveniles
Melancon, Storm Colton: 13532 Donald Elisar Lane, Gonzales; Age: 29; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Miles III, Freddie: 3125 Joyce Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 21; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft over $25,000, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Morris, Brandon D.: 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales; Age: 24; pornography involving juveniles
Williams, Kamberla Desha: 2024 S. Ruth Ave., No. 2, Gonzales; Age: 30; violations of protective orders, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Thomas, Tyrus: 10643 Hillshire Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 35; residential contractor fraud more than $1,000 less than $5,000
Darbonne, Cory Daniel: 16304 Fort Jackson St., Prairieville; Age: 34; aggravated battery
April 28
Broussard, Danica, 15416 Henderson Bayou Road, Prairieville; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant