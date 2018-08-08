The Tankproof swimming program provided free swimming lessons to more than 80 children this summer thanks to two Ascension Parish men.
Thurman and Torrence Thomas created the nonprofit Tankproof several years ago to prevent the drowning of young children.
On a personal note, I've known the twins since they were in middle school, and I'm not surprised they're giving back to their community.
The classes were held at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales. Children were taught water safety skills to prevent drowning, which is one of the leading causes of accidental death among children in the state, the brothers said.
La. 929 to close for drainage repairs
Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that La. 929 at Patty Joe Lane in Galvez will be closed beginning Monday to upgrade drainage culverts. Traffic should detour on Parker Road to the north and Causey Road to the south.
Repairs are expected to take four weeks.
Meet the candidates
Republican candidates for Louisiana secretary of state and Ascension Parish court judge are expected to participate in a forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the Cabin Restaurant School House, 5405 La. 44, Gonzales.
Each candidate will have 10 minutes to talk about themselves and their candidacy, and there will be time after formal presentations to answer questions from attendees over refreshments, a news release said.
Confirmed Republican candidates for Ascension Parish court judge are Kim Landry, a Prairieville lawyer; and Erin Wiley Lanoux, a Gonzales lawyer.
Confirmed Republican candidates for secretary of state are incumbent Kyle Ardoin, of Ville Platte; former state Sen. A.G. Crowe, of St. Tammany Parish; state Rep. Rick Edmonds, of Baton Rouge; and state Rep. Julie Stokes, of Jefferson Parish.
New St. Amant store opens
Family Dollar Stores Inc. is opening a store at 44034 La. 429 in St. Amant, with a grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 9, and a community celebration on Saturday, Aug. 11.
The grand opening will include giveaways and prizes, including reusable shopping bags, cookies and a gift basket raffle. In addition, on Saturday, the first 50 customers will receive a Family Dollar gift card.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in a neighborhood location, a news release said.
Data base presentation
A representative of Infogroup will give a presentation on using the ReferenceUSA database during a job search at 6 p.m. Aug 22 at the Ascension Parish Library's Donaldsonville branch, 500 Mississippi St.
ReferenceUSA, an internet-based database, provides information on more than 14 million potential employers nationwide. For information or to register, call the library at (225) 473-8052.