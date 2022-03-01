Test your creativity, learn some new skills, or improve current techniques at a one-hour minicomic workshop for tweens ages 9-11 at 2:30 p.m. March 5 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales .
Join professional illustrator and author Becca Hillburn as she explains how to create a minicomic or make a zine about your favorite fandom or pet.
Hillburn is the creator of 7" Kara and minicomics such as "Ahoy!," "Momotaro," "Foiled," "From Earth to Saturn" and "In the Dark." She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in sequential art from SCAD: The University of Creative Careers and a bachelor’s in fine art from the University of New Orleans.
Her client list includes companies such as LEGO and Viz Media. She has guest taught elementary, middle and high school students, postsecondary students, and hosted artist’s panels and workshops at conventions. Hillburn has also written hundreds of blogs at nattosoup.blogspot.com on intro to comic craft, watercolor basics and more.
The library will provide all needed art supplies. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, call (225) 647-3955.