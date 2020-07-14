Ascension Parish Library recently received grants totaling $12,611.13.
Grants help to maintain core library services and support the implementation of new library services, a news release said.
The Public Library Association, American Library Association and Google work with public libraries to get people the skills they need to grow their careers and businesses, the release said. The Grow with Google grant will be used to develop a “one stop for all” business website for entrepreneurs and small-business owners. Small-business resources, including APL business databases and pertinent information from the APL Small Business Guide, will be readily available.
Information for job seekers will be available on the Business Guidance Center website. The grant funds of $2,000 will allow the library to engage guest speakers for webinars on business development.
Grant funds from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, made a visit with Louisiana State Poet Laureate John Warner Smith possible. Smith has four collections of poetry published with a fifth collection to be released soon, and much of his poetry draws upon African American history and his personal experiences of growing up and living in the South. His poems have appeared in numerous literary journals across the country, including Ploughshares, Callaloo, North American Review and Missouri Review. He was the winner of the 2019 Linda Hodge Bromberg Poetry Award.
Ascension Parish Library was named one of 59 libraries nationwide to receive a $2,000 Library Census Equity Fund grant from the American Library Association, which awarded the grants to bolster library services to hard-to-count communities and help achieve a complete count in the 2020 Census. In the 2020 Census, residents will have the choice to respond online, by phone or by mail.
The library will provide additional online resources to help overcome common hurdles such as lack of internet access or computer skills, language barriers or common misconceptions about the Census. This $2,000 grant was used to purchase four computers, two laptops and two iPads.
Ascension Parish Library also was the recipients of a National Book Fund award. The National Book Fund was established by ProLiteracy — the largest adult literacy and basic education membership organization in the nation that works to provide needed materials to literacy programs across the globe. APL is a member of ProLiteracy and its Adult Literacy Program routinely uses materials from their publishing division, New Reader’s Press.
The library will receive approximately $836 worth of new English as a second language materials, which will be used to expand the literacy program in order to support new English language learners in the community. These materials include student books, workbooks and additional teaching supplies.
Ascension Parish Library was one of 50 winning schools and libraries across the United States, and the only one in Louisiana, to win Beanstack’s Winter Reading Challenge. The Winter Reading Challenge was sponsored by publishing imprint Penguin Random House in support of public libraries and school systems achieving their reading goals. As a reward for its participation, APL will be receiving $1,000 worth of new books.
Ascension Parish Library, along with public libraries in all Louisiana parishes, received recovery funding through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The system has been awarded $6,775.13 in recovery funds made available with the passing of the CARES Act, in support of the role of museums and libraries in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. These funds will be used to upgrade network infrastructure.