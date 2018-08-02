Ascension public schools leaders have appointed Patricia E. Signorelli as an instructional supervisor over the SBLC/504 programs, and Sandra Alfred of St. Gabriel as principal of Dutchtown Primary School in Geismar.
SBLC/504 programs serve children with physical or mental disabilities, which are assessed on a case-by-case basis by School Building Level Committees, a news release said. Signorelli has served Ascension Public Schools for 20 years, beginning her career at Lowery Middle School, where she taught social studies and later became an SBLC/504 facilitator. Her experience at Lowery led to a position as an elementary SBLC/504 facilitator for the district. She has held numerous school administrative positions, from serving as an assistant principal at Duplessis Primary in Gonzales and Spanish Lake Primary in Geismar to leading Dutchtown Primary as principal for the past six years.
Signorelli is a LSU graduate with a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in secondary education. She has earned additional graduate hours from LSU, Southern University, Xavier University and Northwestern State University in special education, testing and measurement, school leadership and school turnaround.
Signorelli is married with three children, two stepchildren and two grandchildren, all of whom attend or have attended Ascension public schools.
Alfred, the new principal of Dutchtown Primary School, began her career as a third-grade teacher at Northeast Elementary in East Baton Rouge Parish. She taught third-graders at St. Gabriel Elementary in Iberville Parish before moving to Dutchtown Primary to teach first grade for more than 20 years.
For two years, Alfred served as a mentor teacher at Donaldsonville Primary, then returned to Dutchtown Primary to continue teaching and, later, become an instructional coach. For the past two years, she has been assistant principal of Dutchtown Primary.
Alfred graduated from LSU with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in educational leadership.