Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Sept. 19-23:
CIVIL SUITS
State of Louisiana v. Huey Jacob, forfeiture/seizure.
Andre Johnson and Shona Johnson v. Accu Builders Inc., Bridget Clerk Hanna and Ascension Parish Clerk of Court, mandamus.
Patricia Beane, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Timothy Snow, executory judgment.
Latoya Michael, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Randall Isles Sr., executory judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jennifer B. Coludrovich and Steven P. Coludrovich, monies due.
Mariner Finance LLC v. Tiffany Ballansaw, promissory note.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Tesheka Harris McCray, executory judgment.
Naquita Obo Brown v. Charley Gaignard and Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Heston Raven Sr. v. Nabor Henry Estate, possessory action.
Dejon Howard v. Abigail Richardson and Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Sharon Gilbert v. Alyssa Aucoin and State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., damages.
Prentice Massey v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Gmfs LLC v. Alyssa Leaann Hughes, executory process.
Amanda Harris v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Dana Thomas and John Thomas v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., damages.
Jannean Caddy Dixon v. Deryn Caddy Murphy, partition of property.
Noe Garcia v. David West Jr. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
US Bank National Association v. Sloan, Sean Richard aka Sloan, Sean R aka Sloan, Sean and Sloan, Chrissie, promissory note.
Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage v. Bruce M. Carter Jr. aka Bruce Michael Carter Jr. aka Bruce Michael Carter aka Bruce M. Carter aka Bruce Carter Jr. aka Bruce Carter, executory process.
St. John Properties La LLC v. Delatte Enterprises LLC, Abby Delatte Steib, Kirk Delatte and Jennifer Delatte, breach of contract.
(individual on behalf of) Daniel A. Nelson, (individual on behalf of) Alysse B. Nelson v. Gateway Preschool & Technology Center, Alicia Lo and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Republic Finance LLC v. Victoria Matthews, executory judgment.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Sharon Valentine Morris, executory process.
Carlos Garcia Ramos v. Darlene Domangue, Anpac Louisiana Insurance Co. aka American National Property & Casualty, damages.
State of Louisiana v. Ricky Bureau, forfeiture/seizure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. April L. Vallery, open account.
Bank of New York Mellon Fka and Bank of New York v. Alice Recard Payton aka Alice Recard Payton aka Alice R. Payton aka Alice Payton, Lawrence Payton Jr., Viney Payton Aikens aka Viney P. Aikens aka Viney Aikens, Roxann Payton Block aka Roxann P. Block aka Roxann Block, Brenda Payton Martin aka Brenda P. Martin aka Brenda Martin, Djuana Lei Payton aka Djuana L. Payton aka Djuana Payton, Jeffrey J. Payton aka Jeffrey Payton, Lawrence Lee Payton Sr. aka Lawrence L. Payton Sr. aka Lawrence Payton Sr. aka Lawrence Lee Payton aka Lawrence L. Payton aka Lawrence Payton, promissory note.
Angelyne Lee v. Michael Bradley, Hanover Insurance Group and Root Insurance, damages.
Evelina Lang v. National General Insurance Co., damages.
Wanda M. Palmer and Darren J. Minvielle v. Keith D. Minvielle, Chad M. Minvielle, Duane J. Minvielle, Kirk P. Minvielle and Jan M. Cronan, partition of property.
FAMILY SUITS
Jachuntee Alexander, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kyren Thomas, child support.
Miranda Payne, state Department of Children and Family Services v. David Lucas Jr., child support.
state Department of Children and Family Services v. Ramona Broadway, child support.
James Reine, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Allison Lambert, child support.
Shannon B. Meng v. Keith Meng, divorce.
Wendy Dencausse Landry v. Robert Joseph Landry, divorce.
Angela Meade v. Michael Meade, divorce.
Abbie L. Leader v. Travis P. Leader, divorce.
Tierani B. Fleming v. Cantrell L. McKnight Sr., divorce.
Mikelyn Falcon Qasem v. Mohamad Nabil Qasem, divorce.
Kendrick Landix Sr. v. Shundrea Nunnery Landix, divorce.
Dorisia Francois, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Christopher Lomas, child support.
Jo Allison Ryder Stevens v. Richard H. Stevens, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Kenneth F. McLean III
Succession of Elizabeth Lee Frizzell
Succession of Chad Edward Jones
Succession of Glenda Fay Cedotal, James Anthony Cedotal
Succession of Joyce Marie LeBlanc
Succession of Marvin Paul Landry II