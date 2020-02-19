Library to screen film on Henry Turner Jr.
The Ascension Parish Library is screening "Music Dreams: An American Story," a local independent film that profiles musician/songwriter/music entrepreneur, Henry Turner Jr. and his band, Flavor. The presentation will highlight blues music in Baton Rouge, how reggae influenced the blues, and how to make it in the music business. Film showing and a panel discussion with Henry Turner Jr. and others will be held at noon Feb. 29 at the Galvez branch.
For more information, call the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339.
Home-buying workshop
Pelican State Credit Union will present a free home-buying workshop at 6 p.m. March 3 at the Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, Prairieville. Panelists will include local Realtor and credit counselor April Gomez and mortgage originator Jennifer McMinn-Griffin.
A free jambalaya dinner will be served, and each attendee will also have a chance to one of two $50 gift cards.
To register for the workshop, visit Pelican’s Prairieville branch at 17026 Airline Highway, or visit surveymonkey.com/r/AscensionHomeFWW.
Calling all Mardi Gras lovers
Francois Bend Senior Living is looking for people and groups to join its Mardi Gras Parade. Parade organizers are asking people to bring their decorated cars or golf carts stocked with goodies to throw and join the fun.
The parade is at 1 p.m. on Feb. 24, and parade participants are asked to arrive no later than noon to get lined up. There is space available but arrive before noon to decorate your vehicle.
For questions or to reserve your spot, contact Julie Landreneau or Amanda Williams at (225) 647-BEND.
Count on Libraries: 2020 Census
Join the Ascension Parish Library during the "Count on Libraries: 2020 Census" for Census information sessions scheduled to bring awareness of what to expect for 2020 and how crucial this process is to our community. The census is a count of all people living in the United States, and it is conducted every 10 years by the federal government.
Jeffery Duhe, partnership specialist with U.S. Census, will discuss how the census will impact the future of Ascension Parish and the status of the community. As Ascension Parish continues to grow, ensuring a complete and accurate count is important.
These information sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. March 9, in Gonzales and March 12 in Donaldsonville. Count on Libraries: 2020 Census events are being funded by a Library Census Equity Fund Grant from the American Library Association. For more information or to register for one of these sessions, call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955 or Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052.