Louisiana Talk show host, Moon Griffon, is the featured speaker at the June 18 Ascension GOP Roundtable at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales. Gathering are, from left, Darcy Rizzo, Geri Teasley, Rhonda Lamendola, Griffon, Liz Harris, Lynette Nolan and Joyce LaCour.

 Provided Photo

Louisiana Talk radio show host Moon Griffon was the featured speaker at the June 18 Ascension GOP Roundtable at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales.

