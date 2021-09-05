In her address to Louisiana Tech University’s summer 2021 graduates, India Carroll shared lessons “only life and experience can bring, things as old and as basic as time itself, but lessons important to learn for your happiness and success.”
Carroll, who earned her bachelor’s degree in 1981 and her MBA in accounting in 1988, stressed to Tech’s summer 2021 graduates that they find their “passion and greatness.”
Carroll has spent her 33-year career in the health care industry. Since 2008, she has been chief executive officer at Green Clinic, a multispecialty physician clinic in Ruston. She lives in Ruston and supports Louisiana Tech. One of her two children is a member of Tech’s University Communications team.
This summer quarter, 300 graduates received degrees on Aug. 19. Graduates from the region include:
Ascension Parish
Geismar
Tristan Dee Williams — Master of Business Administration
Prairieville
Bailey Justice Catoire, Bachelor of Science
Jordyn Mackenzi Graham, Bachelor of Science
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baker
Rasezulia Alexis, Bachelor of Science, health informatics and information management
Baton Rouge
William H. Fazende, Bachelor of Science
Meridith Leigh Madison, Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies
Derek Christopher Messelt, Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies
Lorin Blake Thompson, Bachelor of Interior Design
Greenwell Springs
J. Hicks, Master of Arts
Zachary
Miles Christopher Coleman, Bachelor of Arts
Lauren Elizabeth Manuel, Bachelor of Science
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs
Jacob P. Byrd, Master of Business Administration
Independence
Steven Jerry Powell, Bachelor of Science, electrical engineering
Tangipahoa Parish
Hammond
Stephen Peyton Richardson, Bachelor of Science
East Feliciana Parish
Jackson
Aldin Grace Brady, Master of Business Administration