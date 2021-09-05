In her address to Louisiana Tech University’s summer 2021 graduates, India Carroll shared lessons “only life and experience can bring, things as old and as basic as time itself, but lessons important to learn for your happiness and success.”

Carroll, who earned her bachelor’s degree in 1981 and her MBA in accounting in 1988, stressed to Tech’s summer 2021 graduates that they find their “passion and greatness.”

Carroll has spent her 33-year career in the health care industry. Since 2008, she has been chief executive officer at Green Clinic, a multispecialty physician clinic in Ruston. She lives in Ruston and supports Louisiana Tech. One of her two children is a member of Tech’s University Communications team.

This summer quarter, 300 graduates received degrees on Aug. 19. Graduates from the region include:

Ascension Parish

Geismar

Tristan Dee Williams — Master of Business Administration

Prairieville

Bailey Justice Catoire, Bachelor of Science

Jordyn Mackenzi Graham, Bachelor of Science

East Baton Rouge Parish

Baker

Rasezulia Alexis, Bachelor of Science, health informatics and information management

Baton Rouge

William H. Fazende, Bachelor of Science

Meridith Leigh Madison, Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies

Derek Christopher Messelt, Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies

Lorin Blake Thompson, Bachelor of Interior Design

Greenwell Springs

J. Hicks, Master of Arts

Zachary

Miles Christopher Coleman, Bachelor of Arts

Lauren Elizabeth Manuel, Bachelor of Science

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs

Jacob P. Byrd, Master of Business Administration

Independence

Steven Jerry Powell, Bachelor of Science, electrical engineering

Tangipahoa Parish

Hammond

Stephen Peyton Richardson, Bachelor of Science

East Feliciana Parish

Jackson

Aldin Grace Brady, Master of Business Administration

