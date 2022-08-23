The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 11-18:
Aug. 11
Maisonn Euve III, Jerome: 1312 E. Bayou Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 20; monetary instrument abuse, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud, theft less than $1,000
White, Earnest Carlo Karlman: address unknown; Age: 43; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Johnson, Richard J.: 10474 Acy Road, No. 53, St. Amant; Age: 33; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, violations of protective orders, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft less than $1,000, violations of protective orders, stopping/parking/or standing upon the highway shoulder-driving upon the highway shoulder, insulting or threating an officer, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other reckless operation
Joseph, Chad Michael: 155 La. 1003, Belle Rose; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Simon, Orlando Demond: 612 Third St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; domestic abuse battery, simple robbery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Lockett, Trevor: 16064 Macaluso Lane, Prairieville; Age: 22; constructive contempt of court, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Jacobs, Manuel: 265 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 22; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, resisting an officer, owner to secure registration, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited
Brown, James L.: 1033 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; Age: 66; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Peters, James Isiah Joseph: 722 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 23; violations of registration provisions, driver must be licensed, stopping/standing/or parking prohibited in specified places, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 12
Lafargue Jr., Marvin W.: 8252 Hargis St., Convent; Age: 26; simple battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jones, Quindel: 10568 Legion St., Convent; Age: 31; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Millet, Michael P.: 15057 Clinton Smiley Road, Prairieville; Age: 37; state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Robinson, Justin Cornlius: 16374 Tillotson Road, Prairieville; Age: 48; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Bergeron, Jerome: 11232 Roddy Road, No. 9, Gonzales; Age: 20; second degree murder
Thompson, Devontia Kendall: 1349 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales; Age: 23; parole violation, illegal possession of stolen firearms, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, assault by drive-by shooting, first degree murder/attempt
Funes, Alex: 1250 Sherwood Forest Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 30; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-second
Turner, Elias Joshua: 48206 Sam Martin Road, St. Amant; Age: 18; extortion, simple battery
Aug. 13
Whittington, Brodnick Austin: 7149 Communi St., St James; Age: 32; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer
Simon, Matthew P.: 12322 Dutchtown Lane, No. 25, Geismar; Age: 43; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Kinchen, Douglas O.: 8440 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age: 56; theft less than $1,000
Lynch, Brandon Lee: 1411 Wanda Ave., Denham Springs; Age: 28; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Jones Jr., Bernard David: 17433 La. 933, Prairieville; Age: 55; resisting a police officer with force or violence, false imprisonment, violations of protective orders
Aug. 14
Barrow, Keylon Javontra: 39195 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen firearms, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Bowman, Gervell Derrick: 15193 Chrissy Drive, Gonzales; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jacob, Otis R.: 38150 Smith Road, Prairieville; Age: 63; domestic abuse battery
Stingley, Ollie Letha: 38150 Smith Road, Prairieville; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant
Zimmerle, Ryan A.: 6046 La. 75, Geismar; Age: 37; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bureau, Jessica L.: 38466 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 33; hold for other agency, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction,
Lockwood, Joseph C.: 15059 Creek Side Drive, Gonzales; Age: 63; careless operation, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving
Matte, Mistalyn Desiree: 12437 O'Neal Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Davis, Richard T.: 35038 La. 1 N, Donaldsonville; Age: 32; probation violation
Lightfoot, Turistian: 901 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; operating vehicle while license is suspended, view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Brown, Demetrius: 277 Klotzville Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Moreau, Jessica: 42558 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; domestic abuse battery
Johnson, David Lynn: 18117 Old Trail Drive, Prairieville; Age: 38; operating while intoxicated-second
Melancon, Bridget: 3014 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age: 55; interfering with a law enforcement investigation
Gallegos, Alejandro: 36600 20 Pookie Lane, Prairieville; Age: 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, careless operation, violations of registration provisions , operating while intoxicated-second
Aug. 15
Radovich, Stephen Brock: 3014 S. St. Landry, Gonzales; Age: 31; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment, simple assault, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer
Gray, Marvin Jermaine: 7812 Freetown St., St James; Age: 44; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, vehicle license required, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of unidentifiable firearm, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, resisting an officer
Lessard, Ashley Nicole: 13069 Cypress Gold Drive, St. Amant; Age: 35; surety
Helg, Eugene A., 12488 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Cutno, Caleb J.: 912 Maginnis St., Lot 22, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; surety, resisting an officer, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Ramsey, John Benjamin: 18611 Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 51; molestation of a juvenile
Lowery, Amy Cronin: 44444 Melancon St., No. 6, Sorrento; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams Jr., Macarthur: 35120 La. 1 N, Unit B, Donaldsonville; Age: 53; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, organized retail theft less than $1,000
Williams, Brandon Cornelius: 30978 Meadow Wood Blvd., Denham Springs; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000
Owens, Tammy Yvonnie: 10504 La. 22, No. 7, St Amant; Age: 56; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 16
Carruth, Caleb Lanis: 13017 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 21; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, reckless operation, resisting an officer, maximum speed limit
Hughes, Katelyn Suzanne: 13480 Liberty Lane, St. Amant; Age: 24; surety, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Harvey, Jamie Kentrell: 14447 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age: 29; parole violation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Callender, Timothy: 16297 Beech St., Prairieville; Age: 56; molestation of a juvenile
Thompson, Deandre: 36430 Sharper Road, Geismar; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated arson
Mumphrey, Darvin Dwayne: 3071 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; domestic abuse battery
Truxillo, Ashley Elizabeth: 9114 E. La. 936, St. Amant; Age: 30; breach of bail condition, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Chauvin, Shane Michael: 38164 Smith Road, Prairieville; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant
Morris, Matthew Calvin: 17588 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; Age: 33; violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, driver must be licensed, resisting an officer
Miller, Nakitta: 929 1/2 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles
Vicknair, Darren Joseph: 44444 Melancon St. No. 35, Sorrento; Age: 36; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Buckley, Troy B.: 18116 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 46; criminal trespass/all other theft less than $1,000
Aug. 17
Brunet, Jennifer N.: 4159 Cooper Lane, Jackson; Age: 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal trespass/all other theft less than $1,000
Obrien, Calvin Dewayne: 45241 Paul Road, St. Amant; Age: 42; domestic abuse battery
Walker, Renee Leann: 45241 Paul Road, St. Amant; Age: 42; domestic abuse battery
Gibbs, Viltris Benjamin Autin: Marchand Road, No. 20; Age: 29; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, improper display of temporary license plate
Vancel, Brady Evan: 7450 Vincent Road, Denham Springs; Age: 28; hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Hutchinson, Wesley S.: 23871 Boss McNabb Road, Livingston; Age: 45; hold for other agency, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Faveroth, Darnell Marquis: 57230 CPO Herman Brown Road, Bayou Goula; Age: 27; violations of protective orders
Robinett, Nina Kalyee: 934 N. Grant St., Baton Rouge; Age: 33; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Aug. 18
Cannon Jr., Lionel Ray: 41415 Narvie Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, failure to appear-bench warrant