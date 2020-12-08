Ascension public schools have announced the 2020-21 Students of the Year for fifth, eighth and 12th grades.
These outstanding students will be recognized at the Jan. 5 Ascension Parish School Board meeting, when the district winner will be named.
"It is always special when we can recognize and celebrate student accomplishments. We are so fortunate to enjoy working with a sea of outstanding students throughout Ascension's schools, so being selected a student of the year in Ascension among so many superb students is truly a special honor and deserves loud applause," said Superintendent David Alexander. "This prestigious recognition includes more than just academic accomplishments. It includes a student’s participation in school activities, community service, their commitment to pursuing excellence in every area of their life as well as their commitment to making life better for those around them. Congratulations to these students and their families! This will not be the last time you see their names for their accomplishments or their contribution to others."
FIFTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR
- Kaylee Rae Harper, Bluff Ridge Primary School
- Natasha Goldthorp, Bullion Primary School
- Kendrick Lawrence Jr., Central Primary School
- Dylan Melancon, Duplessis Primary School
- Mary Easterling, Dutchtown Primary School
- Lailah Bennett, G.W. Carver Primary School
- Laila Gail Rachal, Galvez Primary School
- Londyn Turner, Gonzales Primary School
- Jayden Cornell Bourgeois, Lake Elementary School
- Madison Dotson, Lakeside Primary School
- Rione Harvey, Lowery Elementary School
- Luke Lyons, Oak Grove Primary School
- Ayleen Irene Salazar, Pecan Grove Primary School
- Reese Letellier Geraci, Prairieville Primary School
- Brady Philip Hobbs, Sorrento Primary School
- Jacob Clifford Brandt, Spanish Lake Primary School
- Payton Cheatwood, St. Amant Primary School
EIGHTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR
- Rachal Dixon, Bluff Middle School
- Olivia Puccio, Central Middle School
- Jacob Weber, Dutchtown Middle School
- Dominic DeBenedetto, Galvez Middle School
- Brooklyn Battle, Gonzales Middle School
- Madelyn Kay Long, Lake Elementary School
- Gavin Mitchell, Lowery Middle School
- Miniya Sherry Malone, Prairieville Middle School
- Hayden Hammond, St. Amant Middle School
TWELFTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR
- Joel Walker, Donaldsonville High School
- Rachel Wong, Dutchtown High School
- Kittyanna Walker, East Ascension High School
- Sadie Grace Foster, St. Amant High School
In order to be considered for the Student of the Year process, students must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.2. The school-level coordinator submits all students in fifth, eighth and 12th grades who meet the initial criteria. Teachers are asked to vote for students on the list based on the child's academics, behavior, and leadership qualities.
The school-level coordinator chooses the students with the top votes to enter the school-level competition. A committee of school staff and stakeholders is assembled to score students based on test scores, grades, a portfolio and an interview. The student with the highest committee score is named the school's Student of the Year.
Those students are now eligible to compete at the district level. The students have to submit a biographical sketch, writing sample, portfolio of their accomplishments and be interviewed by members of the Ascension Parish community who volunteer as judges. The district winners will be entered in the regional competition, which will occur in February. Winners from the state's regional competition will be named in March.