GONZALES — A police officer attempting to arrest a man involved in a fight at a Gonzales park suffered minor injuries after he was dragged by a vehicle Monday night, authorities said.
Officers called to investigate reports of a large disturbance at Gonzales Municipal Park, at 911 E. Meylan St., at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, arrived to find a crowd of 20 to 30 people embroiled in a dispute, a statement from the Gonzales Police Department said.
One man who was seen striking another man in the face tried to leave the scene in a SUV and began backing out of his parking space, police said.
After a police officer ordered Abraham Jones of Convent to stop and approached to make an arrest, he accelerated his vehicle as the officer was opening the driver's door.
The officer was dragged by the vehicle and received treatment at the hospital for minor injuries.
St. James Parish sheriff's deputies arrested Jones, 35, of 9214 Central Project St., Convent, a short time later on outstanding warrants from the city of Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Gonzales police transported Jones Tuesday morning from the St. James Parish prison to Ascension Parish prison, where he was booked on one count of felony resisting an officer by force, one count of felony battery of a police officer, one count of misdemeanor disturbing the peace and one count of failure to appear on a bench warrant/traffic offense, the Gonzales Police Department said.