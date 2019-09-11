Moses Black said he is running to be the next sheriff of Ascension Parish in hopes of reforming the agency to ensure safety through new technology and enhanced, modern police training.
Black, of Prairieville, said he will use his 19 years of police experience to bring "the highest ethical and moral standards to the office."
"It is my desire for Ascension Parish to evolve and thrive by strengthening the sheriff's department," he said in a campaign announcement.
He pledged to keep the community informed of national, state and parish affairs and bring ideas to the sheriff's office that will help the people of Ascension Parish to improve awareness and safety.
"By electing me as your sheriff, it will enable us to make important progress and ensure that your voice will be heard," he said.
Black, 50, a Democrat, graduated from Sarasota High School, Florida, in 1988. He then played a year of professional football, but after suffering an injury, he pivoted into law enforcement.
"Throughout my career, I have encountered many challenges," he said. He after he was unfairly terminated from his job with the Gonzales Police Department. The Gonzales Civil Service Commission upheld the termination.
He said he will work with local government to create programs to improve the life of all Ascension residents.
"You can make certain that you will never be out of the loop," he said. "My goal as sheriff is to be fair and unbiased to all people within and out of the sheriff's department. I hope to restore the faith and trust of the people of Ascension Parish. ... I want to create an atmosphere that is honest, truthful and bring fair justice to all citizens of Ascension Parish."
The election is Oct. 12.