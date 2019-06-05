Delaney Inabnet, a senior at St. Amant High School, has been named the recipient of a $500 academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program.
She plans to attend Southeastern Louisiana University in the fall.
The Sheriff’s Scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a news release. Louisiana sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors from each parish where the sheriff is an affiliate of the program.
Qualities such as academic achievement, leadership and character are considered in making selections of sheriffs’ scholarship recipients. The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana; scholarships be utilized in higher education within the state; and students be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students. Scholarships will be awarded in 63 parishes throughout the state.