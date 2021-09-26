On Sept. 10, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
The Honorable Blair D. Edwards, of Amite, and Vickie J. Smith, of Gonzales, have been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Special School District.
Edwards serves in the 21st Judicial District Juvenile Court. She is a member of the Child Protection Representation Commission and will represent students receiving special education services at facilities operated by the Office of Juvenile Justice.
Smith is the education program coordinator at the Louisiana Department of Corrections. She will represent students receiving special education services through facilities operated by the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
The Board of Directors of the Special School District is responsible for the governance of the district, which includes the selection of the superintendent; adopting rules, regulations and policies; and prescribing textbooks and materials for students. The Special School District offers educational services to students with low-incidence disabilities from across the state. The district is composed of two residential schools, the Louisiana School for the Deaf and the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired, in Baton Rouge, and special school programs, in correctional, mental and behavioral health facilities across the state, where special education services are offered to qualified students.
Alvin Broussard, of Gonzales, has been appointed to the Capitol Area Groundwater Conservation District. Broussard is the public works director and chief building official for Gonzales. He will represent users in the district furnishing water for municipal use.
The mission of the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation District is to provide for the efficient administration, conservation, orderly development and supplementation of groundwater resources in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The board develops, promotes and implements management strategies to provide for the conservation, preservation, protection, recharging and prevention of waste of the groundwater resources over which it has authority.
Jonathan H. Kemp, of Hammond, has been appointed to the Louisiana Drone Advisory Committee. Sergeant Kemp is a member of the Louisiana State Police. He will serve at-large.
The Louisiana Drone Advisory Committee regulates unmanned aerial and aircraft systems in Louisiana.