Dion Leonard competes around the globe in ultra-running events ranging from 30 miles to over 155 miles in some of the world’s most inhospitable locations. On Feb. 19, he'll talk about those experiences at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales during a 10 a.m. "Finding Gobi" presentation.
Leonard will discuss finding the small stray dog with a big heart during a 250-kilometer marathon in the Chinese desert, the struggle he went through to adopt his new companion and bring her home to Scotland, and the incredible connection that changed both of their lives.
He'll also talk at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Donaldsonville Wag Center. Learn about running, the history of marathons and how it relates to Leonard’s incredible journey with Gobi. Discover Leonard’s fitness preparations for a race and follow along with his outside warm-up before participating in a 100-meter dash alongside him and Gobi. This event is sponsored by the Ascension Parish Library in partnership with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Hickley M. Waguespack Center — Wag Center, for short — is at 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville.
A book signing and meet-and-greet with Gobi will follow both presentations. Registration is required. To register, call (225) 647-3955 for Gonzales and (225) 473-8052 for Donaldsonville.