GONZALES — The removal of temporary classrooms no longer needed at Galvez Primary and Galvez Middle, both fully restored from flood damage, is underway and work to remove T-buildings at Lake Elementary, also restored, will begin soon.

All three schools were able to get back to their regular campuses at the start of the new school year, after operating in temporary classrooms for most of the previous two years.

Chad Lynch, director of planning and construction for the Ascension Parish school district, said this week that removal of the temporary buildings at Galvez Primary and Galvez Middle should be completed in September.

At its meeting Tuesday, the School Board awarded the work of removing the temporary campus at Lake Elementary to Construction Management Enterprises of New Orleans, the apparent low bidder with a project cost of $312,145.

Lynch said after the meeting the work is expected to be finished in early December.

At St. Amant High, where work is underway to restore classrooms in the main building, the removal of the temporary classrooms is expected to begin in January, Lynch said.

Also on Tuesday, the School Board recognized Dutchtown High School teacher Tabitha Vu, who has been named Outstanding High School Chemistry Teacher for the Year by the Baton Rouge section of the American Chemical Society.

Vu, who has taught at Dutchtown High for 13 years, has also been named a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.