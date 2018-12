Gonzales Middle School honored its November Bulldog Buck Bonanza winners on Nov. 30. Gathering to honor the winners are, front row from left, Aaliyah Shano, Miracle Mguyen, Zenaria Lewis, Katilynn Brown and Nevon Murphy. In the second row are Meah Becnel, Destinee Wilson, Kaiden Osborne, Talan North, Kaceton Johnson and Destini Sanchez-Warren. In the third row are principal Lori Charlet, Bria Thomas, Aiden Andre, Alex Bui, Destin Daigle, Karleen Wells and Jordy Celestine. In the fourth row are Nala Magee, Aalayah Brown, Janya Ray, Jontiana Hathorn, Jamyria Levy and assistant principal Chazz Watson.