Ascension Parish sheriff's office Lt. Jeff LeGrange and Capt. Tony Tureau served hamburgers while students picked up school supplies Aug. 6 at the Ascension 4 Youth Fest at the Hickley Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville.
Youth Fest visitors walked between different booths to pick up school supplies and community resource information. Free haircuts, immunizations, sports physicals, COVID-19 vaccines and CPR demonstrations were also offered throughout the day.
Attendees could also visit a rock wall, waterslides, fire truck, train, face painting, arts and crafts and games
LaDonte Lotts, founder of JiggAerobics, demonstrated the exercise, and Movements in Motion dancers showed off their skills.