GONZALES — A combination of industrial plant construction and retail spending meant a 13 percent increase in sales tax revenue for the Ascension Parish school district in February, compared to the revenue seen in February of 2018, the School Board's director of business services said.
Diane Allison told the School Board on Tuesday that the district collected $5.4 million in sales tax revenue last month, compared to $4.5 million in February 2018.
Property tax revenue was also up in February, at $12.6 million, compared to $10.3 million in February 2018, she said.
Allison's report to the School Board included an overview of spending on flood recovery since August 2016 that shows the district spent $76.3 million in the massive effort.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has obligated $56.9 million in reimbursement funds, with $31.1 million of that paid to date to the school district.
At the close of Tuesday's meeting, School Board President Taft Kleinpeter reminded everyone to vote on Saturday.
Two tax renewal proposals are on the ballot: one for 2.5 mills and the other for 7.4 mills, both of which fund basic school district operations.