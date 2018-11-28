American Cancer Society is seeking volunteers to form teams to participate in the annual Relay For Life of Ascension Parish on March 23 at Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales.
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer.
Last year, 2.7 million participants in the U.S. raised more than $279 million at more than 3,500 events to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness.
To learn more about Relay For Life and register a team, visit relayforlife.org/ascensionla.